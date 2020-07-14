Distt police nab 236 criminals, seized huge caches of arms in 2020

The district police in crackdown downs against anti-social elements and criminals apprehended 236 accused who were involved in serious nature of crimes and seized huge caches of arms from their possession during the first six months of the current year

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police in crackdown downs against anti-social elements and criminals apprehended 236 accused who were involved in serious nature of crimes and seized huge caches of arms from their possession during the first six months of the current year.

District Police Officer Tank Muhammad Arif Khan, while describing the performance of Tank Police told media here on Tuesday that on the special directives of IG Police and DIG Dera Ismail Khan, Tank police seized 39 AK47 guns, 130 riffles, 74 guns, 173 pistols, nine hand grenades, one Kalakove, one rocket launcher, four rocket shells and 4680 rounds of different bores.

During the operation, police recovered 102.421kg of hashish, 16.447kg of heroin, 1.820kg of opium and more than a kilogram of ice and also killed ringleader of the Inami group, Inami and his accomplice Amir Dangar during an encounter.

In search and strike operations the police in coordination with Pakistan Army conducted more than 317 operations in which 1022 accused were arrested.

Similarly, the police seized non-customs paid goods worth more than Rs 24.3 million, traffic police issued 7838 traffic tickets and deposited more than Rs 2.59 million in provincial exchequer.