UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Police Nab 236 Criminals, Seized Huge Caches Of Arms In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:22 PM

Distt police nab 236 criminals, seized huge caches of arms in 2020

The district police in crackdown downs against anti-social elements and criminals apprehended 236 accused who were involved in serious nature of crimes and seized huge caches of arms from their possession during the first six months of the current year

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police in crackdown downs against anti-social elements and criminals apprehended 236 accused who were involved in serious nature of crimes and seized huge caches of arms from their possession during the first six months of the current year.

District Police Officer Tank Muhammad Arif Khan, while describing the performance of Tank Police told media here on Tuesday that on the special directives of IG Police and DIG Dera Ismail Khan, Tank police seized 39 AK47 guns, 130 riffles, 74 guns, 173 pistols, nine hand grenades, one Kalakove, one rocket launcher, four rocket shells and 4680 rounds of different bores.

During the operation, police recovered 102.421kg of hashish, 16.447kg of heroin, 1.820kg of opium and more than a kilogram of ice and also killed ringleader of the Inami group, Inami and his accomplice Amir Dangar during an encounter.

In search and strike operations the police in coordination with Pakistan Army conducted more than 317 operations in which 1022 accused were arrested.

Similarly, the police seized non-customs paid goods worth more than Rs 24.3 million, traffic police issued 7838 traffic tickets and deposited more than Rs 2.59 million in provincial exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Traffic Dera Ismail Khan Tank Criminals Media From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

11 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

56 minutes ago

Third stage' of COVID-19 vaccine trials underway i ..

4 minutes ago

WASA employees hold rally against non payment of s ..

4 minutes ago

Afghanistan Faces Health, Economic Catastrophe Due ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.