Distt police nab 24 suspects, drug peddlers; seize huge quantity of drugs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district police Friday claimed to have arrested 24 suspected persons including drug peddlers during various crackdowns against anti-state elements and drug dealers.

According to district police spokesman the police recovered 7 kilogram hashish, 23 pistols, one AK-47 gun and hundreds of cartridges.

Meanwhile SHO police station Machni Gate Lal Zada Khan acting on a tip off arrested three facilitators Wali Khan s/o Abdul Rehman Khanja and Irfan ullah from Pajjagai area for providing accommodation to proclaimed offenders.

The police recovered three pistols from their custody and registered FIRs.