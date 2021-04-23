UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Police Nab 24 Suspects, Drug Peddlers; Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The district police Friday claimed to have arrested 24 suspected persons including drug peddlers during various crackdowns against anti-state elements and drug dealers.

According to district police spokesman the police recovered 7 kilogram hashish, 23 pistols, one AK-47 gun and hundreds of cartridges.

Meanwhile SHO police station Machni Gate Lal Zada Khan acting on a tip off arrested three facilitators Wali Khan s/o Abdul Rehman Khanja and Irfan ullah from Pajjagai area for providing accommodation to proclaimed offenders.

The police recovered three pistols from their custody and registered FIRs.

