Distt police nab nine suspects, recover huge quantity of drugs, ammunition

(@FahadShabbir)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) ::The district police arrested nine suspects and recovered huge quantity of drugs and narcotics during various search and strike operations conducted against anti-social elements across the district over the last month.

According to police spokesman, these operations were conducted on the directives of District Police Chief Najam Al Hasnain Liaquat and police recovered 2.102 kgs of ice drug, 3.140 kgs of heroin, 36.908 kgs of hashish, 840 kgs of opium and 12 non-customs vehicles.

Similarly, six Kalashnikovs, 40 shotguns, four rifles, 75 pistols, 1673 rounds of bullets and four daggers were also recovered.

The police also took measures to curb smuggling and seized Iranian diesel, 1370 kg dry milk, 44 carton tin pack juices, 13661 kg banned food items, 122 tyres, 7 cartons of medicines, 19 electric inverters, 10 rolls of cloths, 50 cartons of foreign soap, 16 cartons of foreign crockery, 103 cartons of cigarette.

The DPO said that tribal districts criminals and smugglers use Dera Ismail Khan as a gateway and warned that no one would be allowed to break the law, adding that operations against criminals would continue indiscriminately.