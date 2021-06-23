UrduPoint.com
Distt Police Officer Holds Open Court For Masses

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Distt Police Officer Holds open court for masses

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem held an open court in the corridor of his office here on Wednesday.

The DPO also listened to the grievances of the people on the phone who could not reach his office.

According to the police spokesman the DPO said that because of direct interaction with citizens he got a lot of correct information about crime ratio of the district and performance of the investigators. He said prompt registration (FIRs)about crimes ageist property being registered .He warned that cops involved with any mafia would be treated by iron hands according to law.

He also urged the citizens not to file Bogus cases against each other and avoid involving police in their business and civil nature litigation. He directed the police officials that they should utilize their abilities to crush the corruption from its root.

Moreover, he said that justice played an important role in a society .Nations in the past have been destroyed for their unjust dealings' was responsibility of police to provide justice to masses on their door step.

More Stories From Pakistan

