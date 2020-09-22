UrduPoint.com
Distt Police Recover 604 Liter Smuggled Gasoline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Distt police recover 604 liter smuggled gasoline

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::The district police in crackdown against smuggling and drug peddling on Tuesday recovered 604 liters of smuggled gasoline, huge quantity of soap and fresh pomegranate.

According to office of District Police Officer, SHO Darazinda during checking on Darazinda road intercepted a truck and recovered 604 liters of smuggled gasoline, 1536 soaps and 1778 kilogram smuggled pomegranate.

