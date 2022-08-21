UrduPoint.com

Distt Police Sets-up 'Cellular Detective Unit' To Control Crime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :District police Vehari has set-up 'Cellular Detective Unit' equipped with latest technology to arrest criminals and to control crime.

DPO VEHARI Rana Shahid Pervaiz has established a "Cellular Detective Unit" in the district to trace the criminals and to identify the criminals immediately.

According to DPO"The unit will help in tracking and curbing the criminal elements with the help of data analysis, geofencing, mobile tracking, CCTV and modern technology." Computers, laptops and modern software have been provided to trained staff in the unit.

He said that the purpose of setting up the new unit was to increase the professional capabilities of the police for prompt service delivery as per the modern requirements.

