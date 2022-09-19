Distt police starts search, strike operation

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday started night time search and strike operations against anti-state and criminal elements in the district.

A police hand out issued here said that on the directives of Sector Brigadier Rao Imran and District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan, the district police and the Bajaur Scout would carry out night time operations across the district and urged masses to cooperate with the authorities.

It said that during the operation which would continue for an indefinite period the security forces would check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

They advised masses not to remain outside their homes without any justification so that the security forces could easily take action against criminals and anti-state elements.