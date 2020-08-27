UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Police Take Out Flag March On 7th Moharram

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Distt police take out Flag March on 7th Moharram

On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, a Flag March was taken out by District Police in Bahawalpur and other tehsils on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, a Flag March was taken out by District Police in Bahawalpur and other tehsils on Thursday.

The Flag March was led by SP Investigation Saleem Niazi.

The Flag March went through various areas of Bahawalpur.

As many as 26 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district on 7th Moharram-ul-Haram. Total of 61 Majalis were also held. Approximately 2000 police personnel and volunteers were deployed at the security of these processions and Majalis.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur March

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing against Abbasi, Ashraf in N ..

3 minutes ago

Dialysis patients at greater risk of Covid-19 infe ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul Urges to Look at Investment in Afghanistan F ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Plans Massive Federal Rescue, Relief Effort ..

6 minutes ago

NAB arrested an accused involved in fraud

6 minutes ago

Security arrangements finalized for 9,10 Muharram

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.