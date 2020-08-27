Distt police take out Flag March on 7th Moharram

On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, a Flag March was taken out by District Police in Bahawalpur and other tehsils on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, a Flag March was taken out by District Police in Bahawalpur and other tehsils on Thursday.

The Flag March was led by SP Investigation Saleem Niazi.

The Flag March went through various areas of Bahawalpur.

As many as 26 processions were taken out in Bahawalpur district on 7th Moharram-ul-Haram. Total of 61 Majalis were also held. Approximately 2000 police personnel and volunteers were deployed at the security of these processions and Majalis.