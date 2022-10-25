UrduPoint.com

Disttt Admin Inspects Market, Check Quality Of Food Items

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Disttt Admin inspects market, check quality of food items

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Awais Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Malang Adda and Bachakan Ahmadzai and checked prices and quality of various food items.

During the visit, the shopkeepers were reminded their civic duties as businessmen and warned against making any violations in this regard.

The AAC said that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in over-pricing, selling spurious items, inaccurate weights and scales, poor hygiene, hoarding, black marketing, adulteration and non-registration of shops.

The Commissioner asked shopkeepers to keep copy of official price list on display at a prominent place at the shop.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents by providing them quality food items at affordable prices.

In this regard, no compromise would be made and violators would be dealt with sternly.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Malang Price

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

3 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.