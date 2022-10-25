Disttt Admin inspects market, check quality of food items

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Awais Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Malang Adda and Bachakan Ahmadzai and checked prices and quality of various food items.

During the visit, the shopkeepers were reminded their civic duties as businessmen and warned against making any violations in this regard.

The AAC said that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in over-pricing, selling spurious items, inaccurate weights and scales, poor hygiene, hoarding, black marketing, adulteration and non-registration of shops.

The Commissioner asked shopkeepers to keep copy of official price list on display at a prominent place at the shop.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents by providing them quality food items at affordable prices.

In this regard, no compromise would be made and violators would be dealt with sternly.