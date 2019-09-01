Disturbed rail schedule irks passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Rail passengers were facing a great deal of difficulties due to delay of trains departure and arrival across the country.

According to PR administration on Sunday, the arrival and departure of several trains remained upset like 5-Up Greenline Express train arrived at 7:00 pm instead of 2:20 pm and it was about 4:40 minutes late against its scheduled time, 33-Up Pak business Express train was 10:30 hours late, 39 Up Jaffar Express was 4:45 hours late, 13 UP Awam Express was 2 hours late while 1-Up Khyber Mail Express train was 10 hours late.

Likewise, 8/Dn Tezgam train was 1:15 minutes late,14/Dn Awam Express was 5:00 hours late and 34/Dn Pak Business Express train was 8:45 hours late.

42-Dn Karakuram Express left Lahore with 3:45 hours delay, 44/Dn Shah Hussain Express train left for Karachi from here with 4:30 hours delay, whereas, 6/Dn Greenline train was one hour late.

However, other trains run under the regular schedule, informed the PR spokesman.