UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disturbed Rail Schedule Irks Passengers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Disturbed rail schedule irks passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Rail passengers were facing a great deal of difficulties due to delay of trains departure and arrival across the country.

According to PR administration on Sunday, the arrival and departure of several trains remained upset like 5-Up Greenline Express train arrived at 7:00 pm instead of 2:20 pm and it was about 4:40 minutes late against its scheduled time, 33-Up Pak business Express train was 10:30 hours late, 39 Up Jaffar Express was 4:45 hours late, 13 UP Awam Express was 2 hours late while 1-Up Khyber Mail Express train was 10 hours late.

Likewise, 8/Dn Tezgam train was 1:15 minutes late,14/Dn Awam Express was 5:00 hours late and 34/Dn Pak Business Express train was 8:45 hours late.

42-Dn Karakuram Express left Lahore with 3:45 hours delay, 44/Dn Shah Hussain Express train left for Karachi from here with 4:30 hours delay, whereas, 6/Dn Greenline train was one hour late.

However, other trains run under the regular schedule, informed the PR spokesman.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Business Sunday From

Recent Stories

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

56 minutes ago

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil ..

3 hours ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.