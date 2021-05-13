UrduPoint.com
Disturbing News From Interior Sindh; COVID Cases Rising Fast: Ali Haider Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:39 AM

Disturbing news from interior Sindh; COVID cases rising fast: Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that hearing very disturbing news from Interior Sindh especially Dadu and Sehwan! COVID cases rising fast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that hearing very disturbing news from Interior Sindh especially Dadu and Sehwan! COVID cases rising fast.

In a tweet, he said "I hope Sindh Government is prepared as they might have to set up camp hospitals on war footings with ample supply of oxygen", adding that "consider appropriate lock down".

He also prayed that may Allah protect us all.

