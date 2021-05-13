Disturbing News From Interior Sindh; COVID Cases Rising Fast: Ali Haider Zaidi
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:39 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that hearing very disturbing news from Interior Sindh especially Dadu and Sehwan! COVID cases rising fast.
In a tweet, he said "I hope Sindh Government is prepared as they might have to set up camp hospitals on war footings with ample supply of oxygen", adding that "consider appropriate lock down".