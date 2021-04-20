Ditt admin closed courts after 20 lawyers tested positive for Coronavirus

The district administration on Tuesday closed all courts in Mardan after 20 lawyers were tested positive for Coronavirus

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday closed all courts in Mardan after 20 lawyers were tested positive for Coronavirus.

The notification issued by the district administration said that in the pursuance of the guidelines of NCOC and report of the district health officer that 20 advocates/counsels out of 141were found positive, all the courts including District and Session Courts, Civil Courts and Revenue Courts as well as Bar Room in Mardan are closed with immediate effect and till further order, in the best public interests.