Ditt Admin Distributes 700 Ration Bags In Mardan, Takht Bhai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:41 PM

The District Administration Mardan with the collaboration of Al-Khidmat Foundation Friday distributed 700 ration bags to the most deserving, needy and poor families of Mardan and Takht Bahi

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The District Administration Mardan with the collaboration of Al-Khidmat Foundation Friday distributed 700 ration bags to the most deserving, needy and poor families of Mardan and Takht Bahi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad was also present on this occasion and monitored the distribution process, wherein, a total of 700 rations packages distributed to deserving families belonging to Mardan and Takht Bhai.

On this occasion, the people thanked the district administration and Al-Khidmat Foundation for their efforts and while all appropriate measures being taken for the safety of the people who received their packages.

