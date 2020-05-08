Ditt admin distributes 700 ration bags in Mardan, Takht Bhai

The District Administration Mardan with the collaboration of Al-Khidmat Foundation Friday distributed 700 ration bags to the most deserving, needy and poor families of Mardan and Takht Bahi

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 )

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naik Mohammad was also present on this occasion and monitored the distribution process, wherein, a total of 700 rations packages distributed to deserving families belonging to Mardan and Takht Bhai.

On this occasion, the people thanked the district administration and Al-Khidmat Foundation for their efforts and while all appropriate measures being taken for the safety of the people who received their packages.