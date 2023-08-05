Div admin decides to celebrate I-day in effective way

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional administration has decided to celebrate Independence day in an effective manner under the directions of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak, expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in which all the departments were given the task for organizing ceremonies.

Amir Khattak directed officials concerned to conduct wonderful musical programme in Arts council on August 14 and asked sports Department to organize various competitions including marathon race, cycle race. Buildings decorations, speech contests and cultural stalls should also be set up.

Mr Khattak directed officials to decorate roads across the division with green crescent flags.

He ordered PHA to make Independence day plantation as the country was facing climate change so maximum tree plantation was inevitable. Aamir Khattak ordered the decoration of commercial and private buildings and added that a spectacular fireworks display will be held at Fort Qasim Bagh at 12 o'clock in the night.

He directed the traffic police to make traffic management and launch crackdown on one-wheelie, no-silencer motorcyclists on Independence day.

It was also under consideration to hold the main flag-hoisting ceremony at Fort Qasim Bagh.

On this occasion, the heads of all departments were also present.