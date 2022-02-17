Div admin engages ulema, teachers to make cleanliness drive successful

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional administration on Thursday adopted unique strategy and got services of ulema, religious leaders besides teachers to make the cleanliness drive a success under the directions of Punjab government.

During sermons in 1750 mosques across the division, importance of cleanliness was highlighted besides that teachers and students in 4100 government schools of the division were taught about the importance of cleanliness.

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmad said lessons about cleanliness were link to public welfare initiatives.

He said no drive could be successful without cooperation of civil society, adding ulema and religious leaders had special assistance in anti-dengue and corona vaccination.

Zero period was being started in schools and lectures were being given to children on epidemic diseases and cleanliness, he added.

He said the administration was ensuring better cleanliness despite limited resources and urged the citizens to cooperate with administration to keep the city neat and clean.

This week 21039.3 metric tons of garbage was lifted across the division, he informed.