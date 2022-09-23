UrduPoint.com

Div Admin Initiates Steps On War Footing Against Dengue

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Div admin initiates steps on war footing against dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional administration on Friday started measures against dengue on war footing basis.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak has ordered crackdown against those violating dengue SOPs.

He directed to seal building by serving notices and got lodged FIRs.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on dengue prevention here on Friday.

He said that the provincial government was committed to rid the province from dengue and directed all departments to be proactive about anti-dengue campaign.

Teams should be visible in the field, Commissioner said and added that the fake reporting will not be tolerated.

Multan division should be on top position across the province in dengue control.

He directed to upload the anti-dengue activities on portal through latest Android system.

"If the activities are less than the specified target, the concerned departments will face strict action," he warned.

He asked district administration and departments to take steps on war footing basis regarding the success of the dengue control campaign.

Exemplary cleanliness arrangements should be made at bus and wagon stands and dengue prevention meeting be at the district and tehsil levels.

He directed officials concerned to start zero period about dengue awareness in all schools and awareness about dengue and corona during Friday sermons.

While giving briefing, it was said that 1175 notices, 66 cases were registered across the division during a week.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Director Health Services, COs Health and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Dengue All From Government Top

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

3 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.