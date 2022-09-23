Div admin initiates steps on war footing against dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional administration on Friday started measures against dengue on war footing basis.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak has ordered crackdown against those violating dengue SOPs.

He directed to seal building by serving notices and got lodged FIRs.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting on dengue prevention here on Friday.

He said that the provincial government was committed to rid the province from dengue and directed all departments to be proactive about anti-dengue campaign.

Teams should be visible in the field, Commissioner said and added that the fake reporting will not be tolerated.

Multan division should be on top position across the province in dengue control.

He directed to upload the anti-dengue activities on portal through latest Android system.

"If the activities are less than the specified target, the concerned departments will face strict action," he warned.

He asked district administration and departments to take steps on war footing basis regarding the success of the dengue control campaign.

Exemplary cleanliness arrangements should be made at bus and wagon stands and dengue prevention meeting be at the district and tehsil levels.

He directed officials concerned to start zero period about dengue awareness in all schools and awareness about dengue and corona during Friday sermons.

While giving briefing, it was said that 1175 notices, 66 cases were registered across the division during a week.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Director Health Services, COs Health and other officials were present.