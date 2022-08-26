Div admin sends 10 trucks of relief goods to Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The divisional administration has started providing ration and relief goods to the flood victims on emergency basis under the directions of Punjab government.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak got prepared ten trucks of relief goods under his supervision and sent it to Rajanpur here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that 10,000 packages of food items were present in the truck. The duty of the revenue staff has been assigned while the divisional administration is in contact with the DG Khan administration.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang was present in DG Khan while Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmed has been deputed as the focal person for relief activities.

Mr Khattak further said that they were extending full support to DG Khan administration in relief activities. Besides, Commissioner Amir Khattak also met with Chamber of Commerce delegation to provide assistance to the flood victims.

Commissioner Amir Khattak appealed to the business community to actively participate in the relief work, saying that the country is under the ravages of floods.

The business community should contribute to this noble work alongside the government. Moreover, Anjuman Tajran General Bus Stand sent 2 trucks of relief goods to DG Khan on the appeal of Commissioner Amir Khattak.

The Chamber of Small Traders also announced to actively participated in relief work.