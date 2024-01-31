Div Admin Taking Steps To Retrieve Graveyard Land
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Divisional administration was taking steps to retrieve land of graveyards under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi
Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed officials to retrieve the land of the cemeteries as per the revenue record and said that Punjab CM has issued orders on public complaints about land grabbing of graveyards during his recent visit to the city.
The district administration demolished the solid constructions from Hasan Parwana cemetery with heavy machinery. The shops constructed on graveyard land were sealed.
Aamir Khattak was directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy while giving orders to suppress the land grabber mafia across the division.
