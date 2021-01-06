Div admin to launch drive against petrol smuggling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Divisional administration in collaboration with customs, police and civil defense departments will launch anti-smuggling drive of petrol from January 11 on Punjab government orders.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhter Mahmood, said that it was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan to rein in mafias and the divisional administration would leave no stone unturned to help government in this context.

He informed that Customs, Police, Civil defense and the administration would launch a joint crackdown to check smuggling of petrol adding that industries department would inspect tools and quality of petrol at the pumps.

ACs would be focal persons for the drive, he stated.

Briefing the meeting Customs Collector, Munazza Majeed informed that district government's No Objection Certificates (NOCs), form K and OMC would be verified from the owners of the pumps during the crackdown.

She stated that the pumps would be sealed where required documents would not be available.

DC, Aamir Khattak, CPO, Rasheed Mahboob, ACG, Mubasharur Rehman and DCs, DPOs attended the meeting through video link.