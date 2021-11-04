Div admin to shift benefits of PM relief package to low income people

Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, on Thursday said that the divisional administration was striving to pass on the benefits of Prime Minister relief package to low income section of the society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, on Thursday said that the divisional administration was striving to pass on the benefits of Prime Minister relief package to low income section of the society.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) led by President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain.

Mr Irshad Ahmad said that he was personally monitoring the auction process of the markets while district officials were also ensuring monitoring.

He informed that zoning policy was being devised to eliminate encroachment in the city.

The tender process of the museum has been completed and work orders would be issued soon. The work on restoration of food street at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium has been started.

The up-gradation of parks around the tombs at Fort Qasim was also underway, he added.

The MCCI delegation appreciated the measures taken by administration to control dengue and corona virus.

MCCI president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that the textile industry was promoted and exports also boosted due to government policies.

Fluctuations in prices in world markets affected the Pakistani economy.

MCCI president assured the chamber cooperation to the management for the development of city.

He further said"Establishment of Center of Excellence is essential for the promotion of culture and civilization of the city."The delegation included Senior Vice President Sohail Tufail, Vice President Naveed Chughtai, Former Senior Vice Presidents Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh and Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq.