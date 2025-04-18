Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, emphasized the need for true passion and dedication to make the upcoming anti-polio campaign a success.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on Friday to review preparations for the campaign, scheduled from April 21 to April 25, 2025, reported by APP correspondent. Faisal Ahmed directed concerned officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the campaign's success.

DC Dr Rashid Masood Khan stressed the importance of maintaining the cold chain of polio vaccines during the campaign, considering the intense heat.

A monitoring committee was formed, comprising revenue officers, UC secretaries, and health department officials, to oversee the campaign's implementation.

The meeting appreciated the performance of officials and polio workers who excelled in previous campaigns, expressing hope for similar dedication in the upcoming drive. The campaign aims to vaccinate children across the region, and officials are working to ensure its success.

