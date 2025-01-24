Diver Dies As Tractor Falls Into River Indus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A driver died as a tractor fell into the River Indus from a Dera-Bhakkar bridge here on Friday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the 34-year old Tanvir Hussain was driving a tractor that skidded off the road near Dera-Bakkar bridge connecting KP and Punjab and plunged into the river.
As information was received about the incident, the rescue 1122’s teams under the leadership of Diving Supervisor Khurram Shirazi arrived and began the operation.
The team used recovery vehicles, boats, water rescue vans, and a local crane to retrieve the tractor and the body of the deceased driver from the river.
The deceased driver was identified as Tanvir Hussain, son of Amir Hussain, aged 34, a resident of Village Cheena, district Bhakkar, Punjab.
The body was promptly handed over to the family.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three persons arrested for thrashing teacher36 seconds ago
-
KP Govt airlifts 1500kg medicines to upper Kurram41 seconds ago
-
Mayor condemns use of force against protesting employees44 seconds ago
-
Diver dies as tractor falls into River Indus46 seconds ago
-
Global Education Day observed at Government Superior Science College11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews health department’s monthly performance11 minutes ago
-
Muqam chairs inter-ministerial & inter provincial coordination meeting to review preparation for Kas ..21 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for collective commitment on solid waste management31 minutes ago
-
E&T Department announces property tax reforms31 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park amid snow leopard migration due to ..41 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends Pakistani Community's services in US41 minutes ago
-
Three-day food, cultural festival highlights child protection initiatives51 minutes ago