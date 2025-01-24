Open Menu

Diver Dies As Tractor Falls Into River Indus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Diver dies as tractor falls into River Indus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A driver died as a tractor fell into the River Indus from a Dera-Bhakkar bridge here on Friday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the 34-year old Tanvir Hussain was driving a tractor that skidded off the road near Dera-Bakkar bridge connecting KP and Punjab and plunged into the river.

As information was received about the incident, the rescue 1122’s teams under the leadership of Diving Supervisor Khurram Shirazi arrived and began the operation.

The team used recovery vehicles, boats, water rescue vans, and a local crane to retrieve the tractor and the body of the deceased driver from the river.

The deceased driver was identified as Tanvir Hussain, son of Amir Hussain, aged 34, a resident of Village Cheena, district Bhakkar, Punjab.

The body was promptly handed over to the family.

Recent Stories

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meetin ..

PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker

2 hours ago
 Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home

2 hours ago
 Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

3 hours ago
 EAD suspends operations of two industrial faciliti ..

EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..

3 hours ago
 Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

4 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

4 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

4 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

5 hours ago
 Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan