Diver dies as tractor falls into River Indus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A driver died as a tractor fell into the River Indus from a Dera-Bhakkar bridge here on Friday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the 34-year old Tanvir Hussain was driving a tractor that skidded off the road near Dera-Bakkar bridge connecting KP and Punjab and plunged into the river.

As information was received about the incident, the rescue 1122’s teams under the leadership of Diving Supervisor Khurram Shirazi arrived and began the operation.

The team used recovery vehicles, boats, water rescue vans, and a local crane to retrieve the tractor and the body of the deceased driver from the river.

The deceased driver was identified as Tanvir Hussain, son of Amir Hussain, aged 34, a resident of Village Cheena, district Bhakkar, Punjab.

The body was promptly handed over to the family.