Diverse Communities Celebrate Diwali Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, Minority communities came together to celebrate Diwali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organized by Blue Veins in collaboration with the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights and the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), the event underscored the power of cultural festivals in promoting peace and unity.

Attended by government officials, community leaders, and representatives from diverse faiths, the celebration highlighted Diwali’s spiritual message of light overcoming darkness and good triumphing over evil.

Ghulam Ali, Director General of Law and Human Rights, said “This celebration reflects our shared commitment to interfaith harmony and respect for diversity.

Speakers emphasized the importance of unity, with Provincial Coordinator, National Commission for Human Rights,

Rizwan calling diversity “a strength” and Additional Deputy Commissioner Uzma Mukarram describing Diwali as “a celebration of hope and renewal for all faiths.”

Minority Rights Activist Subhash Chander expressed gratitude for the inclusivity, stating, “Lighting lamps of peace together shows our collective strength.”

The event served as a beacon of inclusivity, fostering understanding and collaboration among communities while promoting a culture of tolerance in the region.

