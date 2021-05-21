UrduPoint.com
Diverse Culture A Source Of Beauty & Enjoyment In Every Society: CM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:43 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said diverse culture was a source of beauty and enjoyment in every society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said diverse culture was a source of beauty and enjoyment in every society.

In a message issued here in connection with World Day for Cultural Diversity, the Chief Minister said cultural diversity was important for the societal evolution of societies and the purpose of celebrating this was to educate the people about the importance of cultural diversity.

He said that Punjab was rich in cultural and historical diversities as every area enjoys a unique character. "In fact, the importance of diverse cultures and identities cannot be overlooked for the promotion of human societies", the CM concluded.

