QATAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ), A group of students from 15 different countries, including Pakistan, embarked on an enriching visit to the National Museum of Qatar and they developed a deep appreciation for the country's diverse culture, traditions, and illustrious history during this educational excursion.

This enlightening tour was meticulously organized by the Qatar Tourism Authority and garnered widespread acclaim from the participants, who are part of the 2023 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program.

The students thoroughly explored the museum, expressing their admiration for its versatile architecture and the vivid depiction of Qatar's traditions.

The museum's design artfully weaves together three distinct narratives: the first narrates the story of the peninsula and its inhabitants, the second delves into the coastal and desert lifestyles, along with the pearling industry, and the third chronicles the spectacular rise that propelled the kingdom to power and prosperity within just a few decades.

Hailing from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Uzbekistan, these students exhibited a keen interest in Qatar's history, particularly its developmental journey.

After they toured the museum, the students described it not only as a historical testament but as a dynamic narrative in the making. They appreciated both the past and the contemporary vision of Qatar's future.

One Pakistani student, Tayyab-ur-Rehman Rathore, eloquently stated, "The museum is a cultural beacon that enables multiple generations to come together and showcases the interplay between the country's past and present." The students were enthralled by the museum's exhibits, describing it as a place where indelible memories are created, traditions are honored, and a profound connection to the land is reinforced.

The museum's role as a cultural beacon unites generations, highlighting the ongoing narrative of Qatar's history.

It stands as a sacred place in Qatar's historical tapestry, igniting dreams for the future. Qatar's identity is not confined to a moment in time but is a journey encompassing past, present, and future.

The National Museum of Qatar, with its rich history and exquisite architecture, is the pride and legacy of the country.

For visitors, the museum narrates the compelling story of Qatar and its people, spanning from ancient times to the present day. It vividly portrays the natural history of the peninsula, celebrates Qatar's rich heritage and culture, and articulates the vibrant community's aspirations for the future.

The National Museum of Qatar spans over 1.5 kilometres, following a chronological route that begins before the peninsula was inhabited by humans and culminates in the contemporary era. Every facet of Qatar's land and history is unveiled within its walls, showcasing remarkable diversity.