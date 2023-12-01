Open Menu

Diversion Of River Swat Likely To Be Completed Before Next High Flow Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Diversion of River Swat likely to be completed before next high flow season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Diversion work of River Swat for the multi-purpose Mohmand dam is likely to be completed during the current low-flow season.

The contractor of the Mohmand Dam Project has also been directed to complete diversion work of River Swat before the next high flow season, sources told APP here.

They said concrete works on the upper stilling basin of the spillway; the left and right abutments of the dam and various components of the diversion system including the diversion tunnels were vigorously being carried out to complete the diversion system timely.

They said achieving the key milestones on time was inevitable for the completion of the Mohmand Dam Project by the schedule.

WAPDA is constructing the Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in the Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world.

The dam will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026-27.

With a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF, Mohmand Dam will irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The installed power capacity of the project stands at 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units. The project will also provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Swat Agriculture Dam Charsadda Billion Million

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

47 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

13 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

13 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

13 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

13 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

13 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

13 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

14 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan