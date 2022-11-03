Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower project likely to be completed by April 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower Project is likely to be completed by April next year which will help start construction of main dam.

Construction work was being carried out on various sites of the project and it would likely to start power generation by November 2026, said official sources here Thursday 4320MW Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing Stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the national grid. On completion of the both stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on the average.

WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area.

About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to 8000 mark during peak construction period of the project.\395