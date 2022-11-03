UrduPoint.com

Diversion System Of Dasu Hydropower Project Likely To Be Completed By April 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower project likely to be completed by April 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Diversion system of Dasu Hydropower Project is likely to be completed by April next year which will help start construction of main dam.

Construction work was being carried out on various sites of the project and it would likely to start power generation by November 2026, said official sources here Thursday 4320MW Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus, upstream of Dasu town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be completed in two stages.

At present, WAPDA is constructing Stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the national grid. On completion of the both stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on the average.

WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area.

About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to 8000 mark during peak construction period of the project.\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity WAPDA Dam Kohistan April November Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan set target of 186 run ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan set target of 186 runs for South Africa

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to further strengthen their Al ..

Pakistan, China vow to further strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperativ ..

31 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Afr ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 36 Pakistan Vs. South Africa

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.