Diversity Of Pakistan's Culture And Tradition Celebrated In France

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

Diversity of Pakistan's culture and tradition celebrated in France

The cultural diversity and rich heritage of Pakistan was celebrated in Marseilles, the major port city in the South of France

Marseilles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) The cultural diversity and rich heritage of Pakistan was celebrated in Marseilles, the major port city in the South of France.The event organized by the Mayor of Marseilles-2 was attended by French officials and a large number of French public and expatriate Pakistanis who had come from different cities of France to participate and attend the event.Deputy Head of the Mission Mr.

Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi who was the chief guest thanked the Mayor, city officials and Pakistani community for organizing the event to showcase Pakistan's rich culture, history and heritage.

He said that these kinds of events help in bringing the French and Pakistan communities closer to each other.Mayor of Marseilles , Lisette Narducci, in her address highlighted the positive role played by the members of Pakistani Diaspora in the development of Marseille and appreciated them for organization the function and introducing the diverse beauty of Pakistan to the people of Marseilles.The event helped promote the soft image of Pakistan and its tourism opportunities.

