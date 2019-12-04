The cultural diversity and rich heritage of Pakistan was celebrated in Marseilles, the major port city in the South of France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The cultural diversity and rich heritage of Pakistan was celebrated in Marseilles, the major port city in the South of France

The event organized by the Mayor of Marseilles-2 was attended by French officials and a large number of French public and expatriate Pakistanis who had come from different cities of France to participate and attend the event, said a press statement received from Paris here on Wednesday.

Deputy Head of the Mission Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi, who was the chief guest thanked the Mayor, city officials and Pakistani community for organizing the event to showcase Pakistan's rich culture, history and heritage.

He said that such kind of events help in bringing the French and Pakistan communities closer to each other.

Ms. Lisette Narducci, the Mayor of Marseilles-2 in her address highlighted the positive role played by the members of Pakistani diaspora in the development of Marseille and appreciated them for organizing the function and introducing the diverse beauty of Pakistan to the people of Marseilles.

The event helped promote the soft image of Pakistan and its tourism opportunities, the statement said.