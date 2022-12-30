Diversity, Pluralism in Media awards launched

The Institute of Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), the Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) and the Women Journalists Association of Pakistan (WJAP) on Friday launched Diversity and Pluralism in Media Awards 2022.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Institute of Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), the Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) and the Women Journalists Association of Pakistan (WJAP) on Friday launched Diversity and Pluralism in Media Awards 2022.

The awards were given to media persons for the best stories on the given topic. A ceremony was arranged on the occasion of second anniversary of Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan.

IRADA, DigiMap and WJAP arranged a series of workshops for women journalists on "Tackling Marginalization through Women's Visibility in Digital Journalism" to highlight the issues related to marginalized communities, including women, minorities, transgenders and others.

The purpose of the training was to highlight issues of marginalized communities in digital media, women with religious minority backgrounds, human rights, persons with disabilities and how to report these issues by media persons, said the organizers.

The training sessions focussed on tackling marginalization through women's visibility in digital journalism. It also included explaining the marginalization or isolation of religious minorities - focussing on implicit and explicit biases as well as on intra-sectional issues and constitutional framework of fundamental human rights. The purpose of the session was to highlight that how covering religious minorities in Journalism is crucially important for creating a peaceful, democratic and diverse Pakistan.

During the sessions, the trainers also generated debates on explicit bias which is woven in the political, economic and social systems including political, economic, social and cultural exclusion of the marginalized communities.