Diversity Within Species Helps Resist Effects Of Climate Change: Study

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Diversity within species helps resist effects of climate change: Study

Scientists have found that North American bird communities containing functionally diverse species have changed less under climate change during the past 50 years than functionally simple communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Scientists have found that North American bird communities containing functionally diverse species have changed less under climate change during the past 50 years than functionally simple communities.

In a recent scientific study from University of Helsinki covering nearly all North American bird species, researchers studied community composition changes and community diversity over half a century.

Bird communities with higher species richness and a larger variety of functional properties changed less radically in their community composition following climate change, the study said.

''For example, if a community contained birds of prey, insectivores, and seed-eaters rather than birds from just one feeding guild, it was better safeguarded against the negative impacts of climate change,'' highlighted Emma-Liina Marjakangas, the leading researcher of the study.

Climate change has undisputable global effects on ecosystems and ecological community compositions, but why certain communities are better able to resist the effects of climate change than others remains unclear, Science Daily reported.

Community-level diversity works as a buffer against negative climate change impacts, especially during winter, i.e the season that has shown the strongest climatic warming across the Northern Hemisphere.

On the other hand, biodiversity played a smaller role during the breeding season.

Earlier studies have shown that bird communities change faster during winter than summer, which explains this pattern.

Habitat and available food determine a species' flexibility for changing its breeding and wintering areas, the study said..

Functionally diverse bird communities help maintain ecosystems via plant seed dispersal, pest insect control and even pollination of flowering plants, the study said.

Climate change reshuffles the composition of these important bird communities and therefore threatens their ability to provide ecosystem services, the study said.

''Our results strengthen the understanding that biodiversity safeguards ecosystem functioning and that the biodiversity and climate crises need to be mitigated simultaneously to avoid multiplicative effects,'' said Marjakangas.

