Dividends of controlling COVID-19 paying off on economic front: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the dividends of controlling Covid-19 before time were paying off on the economic side as well.

In his tweet, the minister said V-shaped recovery on economic front got confirmed today as country's large scale manufacturing numbers for July witnessed show more than 9 percent growth over June this year.

He said the LSM growth also witnessed an increase of 5 percent in July when compared with the growth in same month of last year.