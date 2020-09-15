UrduPoint.com
Dividends Of Controlling COVID-19 Paying Off On Economic Front: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the dividends of controlling Covid-19 before time were paying off on the economic side as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the dividends of controlling Covid-19 before time were paying off on the economic side as well.

In his tweet, the minister said V-shaped recovery on economic front got confirmed today as country's large scale manufacturing numbers for July witnessed show more than 9 percent growth over June this year.

He said the LSM growth also witnessed an increase of 5 percent in July when compared with the growth in same month of last year.

