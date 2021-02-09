UrduPoint.com
Dividends Of Improved Security Situation Amid Numerous Sacrifices To Eliminate Terrorism: COAS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country was a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcame to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan.

Chairing the 239th Corps Commanders' Conference held here at General Headquarters (GHQ), the army chief and the participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army, said the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said: "We will stay the course InshaAllah (by the will of Almighty Allah)." In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Forum reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Dilating upon Afghan Peace Process, the participants expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

The Commanders noted that the enormity of the security challenges warranted a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else.

The participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

The forum also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts especially towards enabling the law enforcement agencies (LEAs)'s apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies' design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan which lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan's stance on role of hostile agencies in training & funding of terrorists.

