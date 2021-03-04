Division bench excuses from hearing appeals in blasphemy case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday excused from hearing appeal of accused in case pertaining to uploading blasphemous contents on social media.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar, however, dismissed the plea of plaintiff raising objections on the bench.

The chief justice said that the they didn't want to hear these appeal on different reasons instead of objections of plaintiff.

The court directed the registrar office to form a new bench to hear the appeals against the punishment of the accused.