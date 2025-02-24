Division Bench's Order Challenged In Deputy Registrar Contempt Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
An intra-court appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to terminate the verdict of its division bench dated January 25, in the contempt case against deputy registrar judicial
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An intra-court appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to terminate the verdict of its division bench dated January 25, in the contempt case against deputy registrar judicial.
The appeal said that the division bench had exceeded from its power.
After serving a show-cause notice to deputy registrar judicial, the court was adjourned, it said, adding that the division bench was not authorize to issue such order.
The appeal further adopted the stance that the constitutional bench had already withdrawn the orders of January 13, and 16.
After the 26th constitutional amendment, a regular bench couldn’t hear cases pertaining to the interpretation of constitution, it added.
It may be mentioned here that a division bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi had passed an order on January 27, in deputy registrar judicial contempt case.
Recent Stories
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal7 seconds ago
-
Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion8 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat unveils peaceful Ramazan preparation plan8 seconds ago
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar10 seconds ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House11 seconds ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month5 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts5 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case5 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally5 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago