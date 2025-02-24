(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An intra-court appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to terminate the verdict of its division bench dated January 25, in the contempt case against deputy registrar judicial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) An intra-court appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to terminate the verdict of its division bench dated January 25, in the contempt case against deputy registrar judicial.

The appeal said that the division bench had exceeded from its power.

After serving a show-cause notice to deputy registrar judicial, the court was adjourned, it said, adding that the division bench was not authorize to issue such order.

The appeal further adopted the stance that the constitutional bench had already withdrawn the orders of January 13, and 16.

After the 26th constitutional amendment, a regular bench couldn’t hear cases pertaining to the interpretation of constitution, it added.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Abbasi had passed an order on January 27, in deputy registrar judicial contempt case.