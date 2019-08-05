Division on the basis of religion, a part of BJP manifesto: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sheri Rehman

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sheri Rehman has said that political leadership of occupied Kashmir has been house arrested by the Indian government.Talking to a private media channel, she condemned the attempt to abolish article 370 and the way Muslims are martyred openly in India stands not hidden from any one.

Division on the basis of religion is the very basic manifesto of the incumbent Bhartiya Jantha Party (BJP), she observed.She told that Prime Minister Modi had announced to abolish the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and it has now been implemented today.