Divisional Admin Develops Emergency Plan To Deal Flood Threat

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional administration developed an emergency plan to deal with the possible flood threat in the Multan Division.

In a meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, different arrangements to deal with flood threat were discussed in detail. Although, there is no flood threat so far in Multan division but arrangements are necessary in this regard, said Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

The officials informed that water level in rivers Sutlej and Chenab was being monitored with the help of modern tools. The sites for camps have also been identified.

Similarly, an ample stock of medicines and vaccines is also available. Flood Control Centres have also been established in DC offices concerned. List of excavators, boats and jackets have also been prepared. Apart from this, embankments have been strengthened. Encroachments have also been eliminated at embankments.

Commissioner directed deputy commissioners of Vehari, Lodharan, Khanewal and Multan to keep in contact with the Irrigation department. In case of any flood threat, they should also maintain contact with provincial disaster management authority.

