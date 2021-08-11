Divisional admin expresses resolve to plant 70,000 trees before Aug 14

The divisional administration expressed resolve to plant 70,000 mature trees before August 14, (Independence Day), in city of saints, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The divisional administration expressed resolve to plant 70,000 mature trees before August 14, (Independence Day), in city of saints, Multan.

Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mehmood said this while planting a tree here at Sehwra Chowk on Wednesday. He instructed officials to restore green belt at the Chowk and also plant 400 tree along the road.

The tree plantation was vital to lower temperature in the city. Similarly, shade trees would also help addressing issue of environmental pollution. He urged citizens to actively participate in plantation campaign.

Similarly, different institutions have also been instructed for maximum plantation. On this occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Shafqat Raza gave briefing about plantation in the city.