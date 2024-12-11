Open Menu

Divisional Admin Intensifies Efforts To Combat Dengue

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Divisional admin intensifies efforts to combat dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The divisional administration was demonstrating a strong commitment to eradicating dengue through advanced strategies and rigorous surveillance across the division.

Presiding over a meeting to assess the ongoing anti-dengue campaign here on Wednesday, the Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed all teams to upload activities on the modern android-based portal for real-time monitoring and transparency.

She said that complete sweeping of all hotspot areas was underway and any dengue case emerging from previously cleared zones will result in strict action against the concerned officials. She also instructed health teams to conduct comprehensive surveillance in residential areas, tire shops and cemeteries to eliminate breeding grounds.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari highlighted that commercial sites found contributing to dengue larvae proliferation were being sealed promptly. Furthermore, scholars and religious leaders were urged to raise awareness about dengue prevention during Friday sermons.

It was disclosed in the meeting that during the last 24 hours, 1,204 teams inspected 19,742 homes across the division, identifying dengue larvae in 6 houses. Similarly, 431 outdoor teams checked 7,037 outdoor sites, discovering larvae at three locations.

The divisional administration reiterated its dedication to eradicating dengue and ensuring public health safety through a coordinated response from all departments.

