Open Menu

Divisional Admin Mobilized To Deliver Ramazan Package To People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Under the CM Punjab Nigheban Ramazan package, the divisional administration has been mobilized to deliver the package to homes of deserving people.

Commissioner Maryam Khan has ordered the DCs of the division to utilize all resources to deliver the pay orders to the registered people at their doorsteps and upload data on the portal on a daily basis.

She was chairing a meeting on the Ramazan ration package here on Monday, attended by the Additional Commissioner Aamir Raza, DC Faisalabad Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir. Deputy Commissioners of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Chiniot were present through video link.

The commissioner said that citizens should get relief in model Ramazan bazaars. Edible items including sugar and wheat flour should be available in sufficient quantities at the stalls. She directed for monitoring prices of edible items in the open market.

Recent Stories

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowme ..

SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for i ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition

36 minutes ago
 Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

39 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

1 hour ago
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

1 hour ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

1 hour ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

2 hours ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan