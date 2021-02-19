Divisional admin plans 'cultural march' to welcome Spring

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration planned to hold "Cultural March" to welcome spring wherein recreational activities will be organized for citizens.

Women Week will also be celebrated to pay tribute to them in first week of next month as its part.

Punjab Culture Day will be marked on March 12 with zeal and zest besides with a Lok Virsa Mela in which artisans will display their skills.

Chairing a meeting in connection with the march Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mahmood, tasked all DCs to follow the Calendar made for march.

DC ,Aamir Khattak, informed that horse riding will also held in additional to local games.

DCs, ADCs, ACs and head of related departments attended the meeting.