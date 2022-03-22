Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional administration set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat from farmers during the wheat purchase campaign.

Wheat was cultivated at over 1.8 million acres. Similarly, 48 centres have been made to procure golden grains from peasants, this was told in a briefing given to Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Tuesday. Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that Punjab government fixed Rs 2200 price against 40kg wheat. The commissioner directed officials to set up pickets at 24 entry and exit routes across the division to discourage smuggling through best surveillance.

Coordinator, Data Entry Operator would be deputed to bring transparency. Record of 1166 "Muazjat" have been linked with 48 Wheat Purchase Centres. Dr Irshad also directed officials to install facilities for the visitors including chilled water, sitting arrangement and many others. On this occasion, Deputy Director food Anjum Sardar, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Qureshi, and many other officers were also present.