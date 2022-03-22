UrduPoint.com

Divisional Admin Set Target To Procure 638,507 Tonnes Of Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Divisional admin set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat

Divisional administration set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat from farmers during the wheat purchase campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional administration set target to procure 638,507 tonnes of wheat from farmers during the wheat purchase campaign.

Wheat was cultivated at over 1.8 million acres. Similarly, 48 centres have been made to procure golden grains from peasants, this was told in a briefing given to Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed here on Tuesday. Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that Punjab government fixed Rs 2200 price against 40kg wheat. The commissioner directed officials to set up pickets at 24 entry and exit routes across the division to discourage smuggling through best surveillance.

Coordinator, Data Entry Operator would be deputed to bring transparency. Record of 1166 "Muazjat" have been linked with 48 Wheat Purchase Centres. Dr Irshad also directed officials to install facilities for the visitors including chilled water, sitting arrangement and many others. On this occasion, Deputy Director food Anjum Sardar, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Qureshi, and many other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Water Price Gold From Wheat Best Million

Recent Stories

Tanoli expresses satisfaction over treatment under ..

Tanoli expresses satisfaction over treatment under SSP

4 minutes ago
 Asad for cementing Pakistan-Uzbek ties through enh ..

Asad for cementing Pakistan-Uzbek ties through enhanced parliamentary interactio ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid to U ..

Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid to Ukraine, NATO Summit - US State ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah, Azhar steady Pakistan ship on 2nd day of ..

Abdullah, Azhar steady Pakistan ship on 2nd day of third Test against Australia

4 minutes ago
 Govt working for development of tribal people, dis ..

Govt working for development of tribal people, districts: Governor

6 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Kutchry' on March ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Kutchry' on March 24

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>