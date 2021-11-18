UrduPoint.com

Divisional Admin Starts Upgradation Work On Recreational Places

Divisional admin starts upgradation work on recreational places

Divisional Administration started rehabilitation work on recreational places of the historical city of saints to attract tourists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Administration started rehabilitation work on recreational places of the historical city of saints to attract tourists.

During a visit of Qasim Fort Park here on Thursday, Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that practical work has been started for rehabilitation of 30 shops adjacent with old cricket stadium.

He said that the case would be sent to concerned departments for building structure surveillance on engineering grounds after ownership clearance.

He said that rehabilitation work of shops would be started after the building structure surveillance report and SoP would be followed for the purpose of auction and rehabilitation work.

He said that shops would be given for business of traditional food, art and culture and other items.

He said that storage system for ablution water was in final stages of completion while renovation work on Langarkhana was also being completed with rapid pace , adding, sewerage line would be laid from toilets of Qasim Fort Park to main sewerage system while a park would be made around the Qasim Fort.

Officers of water and sanitation agency (WASA), Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Auqaf and other concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

