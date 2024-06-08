Open Menu

Divisional Administration Establishes 22 Animal Sale, Purchase Points

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The divisional administration established 22 animal sale points to facilitate citizens in the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

According to official sources, the sales points will remain functional by the 12th of Zilhajj.

Commissioner Multan division Mariam Khan stated that the sales points were established outside the cities.

She added that anti-ticks spray was being done on animals at entry and exit points of the cattle markets.

The staffers of the livestock department have also been directed to conduct anti-congo spray.

There will be a complete ban on the sale purchase of animals in urban areas. At cattle markets, the teams of health corporations and other relevant departments were also deputed.

The commissioner instructed citizens to wear light colour dresses during their visits to cattle markets.

