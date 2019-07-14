Divisional administration for controlling traffic rules to avoid accidents in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Divisional Administration of Malakand has decided to ensure implementation of all traffic rules and regulations including the use of helmet by the motorcyclists and to forfeit tempered and unregistered vehicles in view of increasing number of traffic incidents on highways in different districts including Swat.

An emergent meeting was held at Commissioner Secretariat Saidu Sharif Swat with Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair in this regard. It was attended by the District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hamid Ali, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic Magistrate, Excise & Taxation Officer, Motor Vehicle Examiner and other concerned officers said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

In meeting it has been decided to launch comprehensive campaign against all illegal motorcycles in district Swat from July 20, 2019 in the first phase. All the concerned departments have given task of making this drive a success story by jointly working round the clock with missionary spirit.

Commissioner Malakand expressed concern on increasing traffic accidents on highways in Swat where in the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has also taken strong cognizance of it and have directed for initiating concrete steps to control this disturbing situation.

It was decided that filling stations would not give petrol to any motorcyclist without helmet whereas police, levy and intelligence officials would be deputed to monitor the situation. Similarly Police and excise department would launch joint operation against the tempered and unregistered motorcycles.

Imposing complete ban on riding motorcycles by the teenagers was also decided whereas FIR's would be registered against the violating teenagers as well as their parents.

It was also decided to launch awareness campaign for this purpose. The excise department was directed to accelerate the registration process and issue driving licenses to the applicants within fourteen days period positively.

However learning driving permits would also be acceptable for the adult motorcyclists.

Earlier the DPO Syed Ashfar Anwar and Secretary RTA Hamid Ali told the meeting that most of the traffic accidents occurred near thickly populated towns and bazaars on highways right from Landakay to Mingora and Chakhdara to Mingora.

The Meeting was told that the main reason of increase in number of motorcycles in Swat was its provision on easy installments by the dealers and abundant availability of Cut Spare Parts.

It was further told that total 527 road accidents took place in Swat during last one year of which 366 occurred till December last while the remaining 161 accidents took place in the previous six months. The accidents of motorcycles were prominent of these casualties.

It was further told that 119 precious human lives lost during these accidents including 79 till December and 40 in the next six months. Similarly 795 people were severally injured in these accidents including 495 by December and remaining 300 in the next six months period, as was told to the meeting.

Riaz Khan Mehsud while terming these facts and figures of road accidents in Swat as shocking and frightening due to its nature of human casualties directed for strict implementation on the decisions thud made in the meeting.

He underlined the need of creating maximum public awareness for avoiding the traffic accidents as well as launching vigorous campaign by the concerned departments for this purpose.