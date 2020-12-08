UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Administration Making Efforts To Protect Minorities Worship Places: Commissioner Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Divisional administration making efforts to protect minorities worship places: Commissioner Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said on Tuesday that the divisional administration was making all out efforts to protect the worship places of minority communities at all cost and assured that orders of the apex court will be implemented in its letter and spirit.

The Commissioner held out these assurances while presiding over a meeting here at his office which reviewed the progress of handing over the worship place of minority communities.

Among officers of concerned departments, MNA Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners Dadu and Sujawal participated through video link.

The Commissioner said the Pakistan was a peaceful country for minorities where they were enjoying all rights which guaranteed by the Constitution of the country. He asked the officers of the concerned departments to remove all encroachments and handover the possession of these worship places to minorities in accordance to the orders of the apex court.

The Commissioner was informed that almost all worship places situated in Hyderabad, Dadu and Sujawal districts have been handed over to minorities and efforts were underway to handover the remaining places soon after removing bottlenecks.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner that around 80 percent properties which included five graveyards, Massans and Mandirs have been handed over to Hindu community while possession of remaining 20 percent property will be given to them after clearing and anti-encroachment operation.

The Deputy Commissioners Dadu and Sujawal also shared details and briefed the participants of the meeting about the progress of handing over the possession of worship places of minorities to concerned community.

MNA Ramesh Kumar on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the district administrations of Hyderabad and other district and hoped that remaining properties will also be got vacated from encroachers and handed over to Hindu community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Hyderabad Progress Dadu Sujawal All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

15 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

17 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

32 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

47 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.