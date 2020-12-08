Divisional administration making efforts to protect minorities worship places: Commissioner Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said on Tuesday that the divisional administration was making all out efforts to protect the worship places of minority communities at all cost and assured that orders of the apex court will be implemented in its letter and spirit.

The Commissioner held out these assurances while presiding over a meeting here at his office which reviewed the progress of handing over the worship place of minority communities.

Among officers of concerned departments, MNA Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners Dadu and Sujawal participated through video link.

The Commissioner said the Pakistan was a peaceful country for minorities where they were enjoying all rights which guaranteed by the Constitution of the country. He asked the officers of the concerned departments to remove all encroachments and handover the possession of these worship places to minorities in accordance to the orders of the apex court.

The Commissioner was informed that almost all worship places situated in Hyderabad, Dadu and Sujawal districts have been handed over to minorities and efforts were underway to handover the remaining places soon after removing bottlenecks.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the Commissioner that around 80 percent properties which included five graveyards, Massans and Mandirs have been handed over to Hindu community while possession of remaining 20 percent property will be given to them after clearing and anti-encroachment operation.

The Deputy Commissioners Dadu and Sujawal also shared details and briefed the participants of the meeting about the progress of handing over the possession of worship places of minorities to concerned community.

MNA Ramesh Kumar on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the district administrations of Hyderabad and other district and hoped that remaining properties will also be got vacated from encroachers and handed over to Hindu community.