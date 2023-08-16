Divisional administration on alert regarding rains forecast: Commissioner

Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam has said that the divisional administration was on alert to deal with any emergency situation regarding the forecast of rains in the region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam has said that the divisional administration was on alert to deal with any emergency situation regarding the forecast of rains in the region.

Talking to the media here at his office, he said the administration was in constant contact with Gomal Zam, Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Rod Kohi authorities.

He said the machinery was sent to Tank immediately as the flooding water accumulated there due to which no loss was reported from the area.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty for protection from natural calamities. He said the administration was working under the spirit of service to resolve people's problems.

About CRBC, the commissioner said the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had taken a decision that the province concerned would be responsible for any water-related issues.

As per that decision, he said, the water-related issues would be resolved by the provincial governments rather the federal government.

In this regard, he said, Punjab has taken over the control of the CRBC itself, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to take over the control of this canal.

After assuming his charge as commissioner Dera, he said, he had called a meeting to resolve the problems of the CRBC canal. He said that now he had written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Irrigation regarding the transfer of CRBC canal control from the federal government to the provincial government so that the problems of local farmers related to CRBC could be resolved.