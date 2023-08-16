Open Menu

Divisional Administration On Alert Regarding Rains Forecast: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Divisional administration on alert regarding rains forecast: Commissioner

Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam has said that the divisional administration was on alert to deal with any emergency situation regarding the forecast of rains in the region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam has said that the divisional administration was on alert to deal with any emergency situation regarding the forecast of rains in the region.

Talking to the media here at his office, he said the administration was in constant contact with Gomal Zam, Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) and Rod Kohi authorities.

He said the machinery was sent to Tank immediately as the flooding water accumulated there due to which no loss was reported from the area.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty for protection from natural calamities. He said the administration was working under the spirit of service to resolve people's problems.

About CRBC, the commissioner said the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had taken a decision that the province concerned would be responsible for any water-related issues.

As per that decision, he said, the water-related issues would be resolved by the provincial governments rather the federal government.

In this regard, he said, Punjab has taken over the control of the CRBC itself, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to take over the control of this canal.

After assuming his charge as commissioner Dera, he said, he had called a meeting to resolve the problems of the CRBC canal. He said that now he had written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Irrigation regarding the transfer of CRBC canal control from the federal government to the provincial government so that the problems of local farmers related to CRBC could be resolved.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Bank Alert Tank Gomal Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad distric ..

Multiple churches vandalized in Faisalabad district

9 seconds ago
 Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopel ..

Bangladeshi UN staffer abducted in Yemen was hopeless, but UAE’s help brought ..

3 minutes ago
 World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out ..

World-leading economists convened by COP28 set out next steps to reform internat ..

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Special Olym ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD ..

DEWA selects Preferred Bidder for Phase 1-180 MIGD Hassyan Seawater Reverse Osmo ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensationa ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Molano delivers sensational sprint win in Burgos

3 minutes ago
Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

Rupee weakens by Rs 3.43 against US Dollar

12 minutes ago
 PCJCCI urges world to reconsider energy policies

PCJCCI urges world to reconsider energy policies

13 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to joi ..

Pink Caravan invites companies, individuals to join its breast cancer awareness ..

48 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan