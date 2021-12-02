Divisional administration scheduled tourists visit plan on January 1, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The tourist visit plan titled "Hyderabad City Tour" which was scheduled in the last week of November 2021 has now been rescheduled on January 1, 2022 by the divisional administration Hyderabad.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammed Abbas Baloch Wednesday presided over a meeting in this regard and also reviewed the efforts of preservation and restoration of archeological sites of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner said that Hyderabad has great potential and its historical places and archeological sites needed to be explored. Steps are being made to restore the beauty of Hyderabad so that it could attract foreign tourists as well, he said and added that the public and private partnership is also under consideration in this regard.

He informed that with the coordination of a local hotel and Sindh Endowment Fund, the lodging and boarding for tourists would be arranged while vehicles and tourist guides would also be provided for the city's tour with traditional foods.

He said that the insufficient infrastructure at the heritage sites was the main cause of tourists' lack of interest adding that the rest rooms would be built to facilitate the tourists besides maintaining hygienic conditions and taking preventative measures against Covid-19.

He informed that the publicity campaign would also be launched through media for people's attraction in tourism.

In the meeting a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Endowment Fund Trust ( EFT) and board of Revenue (BOR) on restoration of the ancient building of Tapedar Training school within a period of 3 years under the administration of Commissioner Hyderabad.

The Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund, Ali Muhammad Babar Deputy Director (E&I) Board of Revenue Sindh, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and the focal person of the local hotel also attended the meeting among others.