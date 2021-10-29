UrduPoint.com

Divisional Anti Polio Task Force Review Meeting Held

Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force on Friday to review and discuss arrangements of forthcoming anti Polio Campaign in the division

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force on Friday to review and discuss arrangements of forthcoming anti Polio Campaign in the division.

Divisional Commissioner Larkana Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar said on the occasion that polio is a crippling disease that can be eradicated in any case and it is possible only when the heads of the various departments and NGOs cooperate with each other in this regard and Play their role in working together, whether this is a national cause, he said.

He urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the forthcoming anti-polio campaign.

"It is a joint responsibility of all of us to fight polio and get rid of it," the commissioner added.

He also directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made for vaccination of Anti-Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children during Polio campaign in national interest.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to make the Anti Polio Campaign a success.

He said that action will be taken against the officers of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kashmor-Kondakot on video link said, "We have DHO, SRTC, COVID Incharge and other relevant officers with the help of which we will work hard to achieve this target.

" In addition, Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur said, "We also have SARSO, DSR as well as DHO support which will enable us to achieve the desired target." On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana further directed that DCs should expedite their efforts and do not waste any steps taken so that we can achieve the desired target.

On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division was also informed about the children left during the last polio campaign.

The Commissioner said that they will be informed through detailed maps and charts of the children left so that they can be corpse during the coming campaign.

The Commissioner added that the vaccine should be ensured, because Health officials and district administrations are paying attention to one side but not the other side, so it is important to take maximum steps to make this campaign as polio as possible.

LHW and LHV to get information about getting the COVID vaccine at home, and especially the common ones, the people at bus stops getting the COVID vaccine, which is why it is so important to treat it like polio. The disease can also be traced to the disease.

The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the division.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioners of Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated via video link, in addition to District Health Officers, WHO, PPHI, EPI, UNICEF, DPCR representatives and other officers also attended the meeting.

