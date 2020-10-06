UrduPoint.com
Divisional Anti-smog Committee Revived

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Tuesday notified revival of divisional anti-smog committee to expedite efforts to keep the environment smog-free in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Tuesday notified revival of divisional anti-smog committee to expedite efforts to keep the environment smog-free in Multan division.

He said that divisional administration was working on war footing to counter pollution problem as per instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, says an official release.

He said that all the brick kilns in Multan division would be shifted to modern Zig Zag technology and those still running on old technology would rem,ain closed from Nov 7 to Dec 31.

Meanwhile, in an anti-smog operation, environment protection department (EPD) sealed two chipboard units and two dozen furnaces which were being used to burn old batteries at industrial estate area Multan and cases have been got registered against the violators.

Deputy director EPD Zafar Iqbal said, they have accelerated anti-smog operations in Multan and sought cooperation of people pleading that every individual would have to work for elimination of pollution.

